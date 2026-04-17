Fri. Apr 17th, 2026
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Ribbon cutting ceremony held at The Local Artisan in downtown Chipley

By AMBER PATINO Apr 17, 2026 0 Comments

Downtown Chipley business The Local Artisan celebrated its official ribbon cutting on Thursday, April 16, marking the storefront’s addition to the community. Although the shop has been open since late last year, the event served as a formal welcome, inviting residents to join in the celebration. Located at 831 Main Street, The Local Artisan features a wide selection of handmade goods, artwork, and treats crafted by local artists. Owner Amy Cook said the goal is to provide a dedicated space for artisans to showcase their talent and connect with the community. Pictured above is Cook as she cuts the ribbon during the ceremony. [ANDREA WATERS | The News]

#ribbon cutting #The Local Artisan

By AMBER PATINO

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Ribbon cutting ceremony held at The Local Artisan in downtown Chipley