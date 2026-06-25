Chipley library project expands access to programs and facilities

An architectural floor plan for the library expansion is displayed in the lobby of the Washington County Public Library. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Construction continues on a major expansion of the Washington County Public Library Chipley branch, and library leaders say the project will improve access to programs and technology, create a needed indoor community gathering space, and address space limitations within the facility.

Work on the expansion officially began in January 2026 and is expected to be completed in October, according to Library Director Renae Rountree. While some weather delays have slowed progress at times, the project remains on track to deliver significant improvements to the library’s services and operations.

The expansion is the result of a multi-year effort that began with a grant application submitted in October 2023. Washington County Public Library learned in early 2024 that it had been awarded funding, followed by more than a year of planning and environmental reviews along with other required pre-construction processes before work could begin.

The project includes new additions on the east and west sides of the building, along with a smaller expansion on the north side that will provide much-needed office space for library staff. The additional square footage will allow staff members to move out of crowded workspaces and return patron areas to their intended purposes. Some employees are currently sharing offices, while others are working from rooms originally designed for public use. Once the expansion is complete, those study rooms that have been temporarily converted into staff offices will once again be available to library patrons.

The improvements are expected to have an even greater impact on public services. For example, a new children’s area will be created as part of the expansion on the east side of the building, providing a dedicated space for elementary age children and younger visitors. The current children’s area will be repurposed into a teen and young adult section, creating clearer separation between age groups and allowing programs to better serve each audience. The redesigned layout is also expected to help address noise concerns while creating a more functional environment for families and young readers.

Rountree said the library plans to continue and expand literacy-focused initiatives that already serve local children and families. Programs include participation in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which provides free books to children from birth through age 5, as well as the library’s Thousand Books Before Kindergarten program.

“There is a big difference between a child who hears just a few thousand words and one who hears tens of thousands of words before kindergarten,” Rountree said, emphasizing the importance of early literacy and caregiver engagement.

The expansion on the west side will include a larger meeting room equipped with a full kitchen, which is expected to support a range of community uses. The new space will allow the library to host larger programs and offer activities that are difficult to accommodate in the current facility. The expanded meeting room will also be available as a rental venue for community events. Separate exterior access will allow groups to use the space after regular library hours while keeping the rest of the building secured.

According to Rountree, the additional room will help address a shortage of meeting and event space within the community while creating new opportunities for educational programming.

Library leaders are also looking ahead to expanded adult services, including workshops focused on résumé writing, interview preparation, and workforce development. The return of dedicated study rooms will further support patrons by providing private spaces equipped with computers for telehealth appointments, virtual meetings, test proctoring, and other online services.

Beyond books, Rountree said the project reflects the evolving role of libraries as community hubs that support education, technology access, and lifelong learning.

Throughout construction, the library has remained open to the public despite occasional disruptions caused by utility work, noise, and ongoing building activity. Summer programming has been adjusted to remain flexible as construction crews work around the facility.

“There are some days where it’s just going to be very noisy,” Rountree said. “Just bear with us. It’s all for a bigger, better library.” Rountree said she appreciates patrons’ patience as work on the project progresses.

If completed as scheduled, the expanded Washington County Public Library will open this October with additional space, enhanced programming opportunities, and new resources designed to serve the community for years to come.