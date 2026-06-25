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WCCOA members take a scenic trip to explore Vernon’s history

By AMBER PATINO Jun 25, 2026 0 Comments
Washington County Council on Aging members, volunteers, and staff gather outside the Vernon Historical Society during their recent outing to Vernon. [CONTRIBUTED]

Members of the Washington County Council on Aging (WCCOA) recently took a scenic trip to Vernon, where they toured the Vernon Historical Society Museum and explored local artifacts and stories celebrating the county’s heritage. The group later gathered for lunch at Dee’s Restaurant with Chipley Mayor and WCCOA Board Vice President Tracy Andrews. The outing was made possible through support from Blue Lake Baptist, Mr. and Mrs. Webb, and WCCOA Board Secretary and Volunteer Coordinator Trish Duce. 

Artifacts and historic farm tools on display at the Vernon Historical Society Museum, where WCCOA members toured local history during their recent outing. [CONTRIBUTED]

#Vernon Historical Society #Washington County Council on Aging

By AMBER PATINO

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