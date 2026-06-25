FPL joins local councils on aging to support senior hurricane preparedness

Meal kit recipients Judy Peterson and Stacie Northey help deliver hurricane preparedness kits to other local seniors. [CONTRIBUTED]

Florida Power & Light (FPL) recently partnered with the Washington County Council on Aging (WCCOA) and the Holmes Council on Aging (HCOA) to distribute hurricane preparedness meal kits to local seniors ahead of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The kits, designed to help residents aged 60 and older prepare for potential storm impacts, include three days of shelf‑stable food, water, and snacks, along with a hurricane preparedness guide featuring safety tips and resources.

The WCCOA hosted its giveaway Monday, June 22, at its Chipley location, while the HCOA held its distribution event on Wednesday, June 24, in Bonifay. Tracy Andrews, FPL External Affairs Manager and WCCOA Board Vice President, joined both councils for their giveaways, assisting staff and volunteers with distributing the hurricane supply boxes.

Council representatives said the partnership aims to ensure seniors have essential supplies and information to stay safe and nourished if storms disrupt regular meal deliveries or travel.

Volunteers join FPL External Affairs Manager Tracy Andrews, WCCOA Executive Director Kristen Martin, FPL representative Amy Ausley, and WCCOA Board Secretary and Volunteer Coordinator Trish Duce to help distribute hurricane preparedness meal kits to local seniors. [CONTRIBUTED]

FPL External Affairs Manager Tracy Andrews joins Holmes Council on Aging volunteers during the hurricane preparedness meal kit giveaway in Bonifay. [CONTRIBUTED]