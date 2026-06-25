WCSD students explore STEM learning at Challenger Learning Center 

Students from VES, VMS, KMS, and RMS in the 21st CCLC program gather in Tallahassee for a group photo before heading to the Challenger Learning Center, smiling and showing excitement for a day of hands-on STEM exploration and learning. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

Students from Vernon Elementary School (VES), Vernon Middle School (VMS), Kate M. Smith Elementary School (KMS), and Roulhac Middle School (RMS) in the 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) program recently participated in an educational field trip to the Challenger Learning Center in Tallahassee.

During the visit, students engaged in interactive, mission based STEM activities designed to strengthen understanding in science and technology through hands-on exploration. The experience emphasized teamwork, problem solving, and learning motivated by curiosity.

The field trip is part of ongoing enrichment efforts by the Washington County School District to extend learning beyond the classroom and provide students with meaningful academic experiences. Educators and program staff highlighted the value of real-world applications in helping students connect classroom instruction to practical experiences.

Students represented their schools well, showing strong engagement and enthusiasm throughout the day.