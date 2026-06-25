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Free meals to continue for all students in Holmes and Washington schools 

By AMBER PATINO Jun 25, 2026 0 Comments

Students in both Holmes County and Washington County will once again receive free breakfast and lunch during the 2026–2027 school year, as both districts continue their participation in the Community Eligibility Provision. The program allows schools to serve meals at no cost to all enrolled students, regardless of household income, and families are not required to complete free and reduced‑price meal applications.

In Holmes County, free meals will be provided at Bethlehem High School, Bonifay K‑8, Graduation Assistance Program (GAP), Holmes County High School, Ponce de Leon Elementary, Ponce de Leon High School, and Poplar Springs High School.

In Washington County, the program covers Chipley High School, Roulhac Middle School, Kate M. Smith Elementary School, Vernon High School, Vernon Middle School, Vernon Elementary School, Washington VPK Center, Washington Institute for Specialized Education (WISE), and Washington Academy of Varying Exceptionalities (WAVE).

District officials said the initiative ensures every student has access to nutritious meals each school day, supporting health and learning across both counties.

#Community Eligibility Provision #free breakfast and lunch program #Holmes County School District #Washington County School District

By AMBER PATINO

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