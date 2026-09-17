WCCOC Community Connection event highlights school growth, November millage referendum

Superintendent Thomas Register addresses the Community Connection audience about his vision for continued growth in the Washington County School District. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

On Thursday, September 17, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce (WCCOC) hosted a Third Thursday Community Connection event with Washington County School District (WCSD) Superintendent Thomas Register to highlight two years of districtwide academic growth while outlining a proposed millage referendum that will go before voters during the General Election on November 3.

The referendum, formally known as the School Board of Washington County Florida Ad Valorem Millage Election, would authorize the district to shift up to 0.75 mills from capital outlay funding to operating funding for four years beginning in July 2027.

Register described the proposal as tax-neutral since the increase in operating millage would be offset by an equal reduction in capital millage. The proposal does not call for an additional 0.75-mill tax on top of the district’s existing millage.

If approved, the shift is expected to generate approximately $1.35 million annually in operating revenue before retirement and benefits, according to figures presented by Register.

Register noted that the additional operating flexibility is primarily intended to help the district with employee recruitment and retention. He emphasized during his presentation that the funding would not be limited to classroom teachers. He said all district employees would receive a share of the additional funding, including paraprofessionals, bus drivers, maintenance employees, IT staff, and other personnel.

The referendum originated with the Washington County School Board (WCSB), which approved a resolution April 13. On May 14, the Washington County Board of County Commissioners (WCBOCC) approved the district’s request to place the referendum on the November 3 General Election ballot.

During that meeting, commissioners specifically clarified that the proposal was not an increase in the overall millage rate, but instead a change in how existing millage revenue would be allocated.

The proposed shift would reduce capital outlay funding by up to 0.75 mills while increasing operating funding by the same amount. The authorization would last four years, after which the question would again return to voters.

Register said capital needs would continue to be addressed through other funding sources, including the county’s half-cent sales tax as a source for capital projects such as parking improvements, infrastructure, and building projects.

The referendum comes as the district points to significant academic growth over the past two years.

Washington County currently serves approximately 3,150 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade across 10 campuses. From 2024 to 2026, the district reports that its overall point total increased from 656 to 757, with the district as a whole moving from a C to a B under Florida’s school grading system.

Districtwide achievement also increased during that period. English language arts (ELA) achievement rose from 48% to 60%, math from 49% to 59%, science from 42% to 55%, and social studies from 61% to 70%, according to district figures.

Other reported measures include a 91% graduation rate, which the district says tied for #8 in Florida, and an 87% college and career acceleration rate, which the district reported ranked #3 statewide. Third-grade ELA proficiency was reported at 60%, tied for #13 in the state.

Register credited the district’s teachers, staff, and students for the growth and said maintaining that momentum will require continued attention to student needs, instructional standards, and employee support.

Superintendent Thomas Register invites members of the audience to take part in an interactive demonstration illustrating the many responsibilities teachers balance each day, from instruction and student needs to administrative demands and other challenges beyond the classroom. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Recruitment and retention remain a central concern for the district. During the presentation, Register said the proposed millage shift would provide the district with an additional tool for attracting and retaining employees in a competitive labor market.

As Washington County schools look ahead, the referendum represents a proposed shift in how existing tax revenue is used. The district intends for the change to strengthen employee recruitment and retention while building on the academic growth reported over the past two years. Voters will have the opportunity to decide the outcome of the proposal on November 3.