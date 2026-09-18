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WCBOCC announces transition to official ‘.gov’ website domain

By Staff Report Sep 18, 2026 0 Comments
Washington County Florida seal with nature scene.

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners (WCBOCC) recently announced a transition from its previous .com domain to a new official .gov website domain. The new .gov domain provides residents and visitors with a clear way to identify the official website of Washington County. Government organizations throughout the United States use .gov domains to establish an official online presence and aid the public in distinguishing official government websites from commercial or unofficial sites.

Beginning Friday, September 18, the public should visit washingtonfl.gov for official information, services, announcements, forms, contact information, and other resources provided by the WCBOCC. As part of the transition, WCBOCC employees will also be moving to new email addresses ending in .gov. The WCBOCC says this change will help make it easier for residents to recognize and connect with their local government through official, trusted channels.

Officials say the transition to washingtonfl.gov is part of Washington County BOCC’s ongoing efforts to provide residents with reliable, accessible, and trusted government information online. Additionally, they encourage residents to update bookmarks and saved links to reflect the change.

The WCBOCC also reminds the public to look for the .gov domain when accessing official government information online.

For questions regarding the website transition, contact the Washington County BOCC Office by phone at 850-638-6200.

#Washington County Board of County Commissioners #WCBOCC website domain change

By Staff Report

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