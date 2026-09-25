Creek Crawl 2026 removes 467 pounds of trash from Holmes Creek

Cleanup volunteers pose with the 467 pounds of debris they collected during the day’s cleanup effort. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

More than 20 divers took to Holmes Creek and surrounding waterways on Sunday, September 20, as SEA Divers Scuba hosted Creek Crawl 2026, their second annual community cleanup focused on removing trash and protecting the area’s waterways.

Working across designated cleanup zones, divers and volunteers spent the day in and around the water collecting discarded cans, bottles, fishing line, plastic, and other debris. By the end of the event, participants had removed 467 pounds of trash from Holmes Creek and the surrounding waterways.

Washington County youth search the shoreline and shallow water for debris during the cleanup effort. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

With the highest individual total, Jeff Gilley collected 72.1 pounds of debris during the cleanup. The effort was held in conjunction with PADI AWARE Week, a global conservation initiative that brings divers and communities together to take action for the underwater environment. PADI AWARE supports conservation efforts including citizen science, underwater debris removal, conservation education, and species monitoring.

One of the initiative’s programs, Dive Against Debris, gives scuba divers an opportunity to contribute beyond simply removing trash. Debris collected underwater can be documented and reported, creating data that can help researchers and policymakers better understand the scope and types of marine debris affecting waterways.

For SEA Divers Scuba, the annual Creek Crawl provides an opportunity to put those conservation efforts into practice close to home. While the event focused on a single day of cleanup, organizers emphasized that protecting local springs is an ongoing responsibility. Properly disposing of trash, packing out what is brought in to recreational areas, and leaving the springs, creeks, and waterways cleaner than they were found can all help reduce the amount of debris entering the water.

The 467 pounds removed during Creek Crawl 2026 offered a tangible example of what can be accomplished through organized community action.

With this year’s cleanup now complete, SEA Divers Scuba is already looking ahead to Creek Crawl 2027, with hopes of bringing even more people into the effort and removing even more trash from the area’s waterways.