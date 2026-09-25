Hawkins found guilty in child sexual abuse case

Ronald Gene Hawkins, 69, has been found guilty of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a victim less than 12 years old following a trial held this week in Washington County.

Hawkins was originally arrested in January 2025 following an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office into allegations of sexual abuse that occurred over a period of several years.

According to investigators, the case included interviews with the victim and a review of evidence. Following the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Hawkins. He was subsequently arrested in Brevard County and extradited to Washington County to face the charges.

During the trial, the victim testified about abuse that occurred during summer visits several years ago. Prosecutors said the victim later disclosed the abuse when the prospect of returning to the area prompted her to come forward.

Jurors also heard testimony from another witness regarding a separate incident involving Hawkins. The court provided instructions on how that evidence could be considered during deliberations.

Assistant State Attorney and Chief Washington County Prosecutor Megan Ford prosecuted the case, presenting the evidence and facts before the court.

Following the presentation of evidence, the jury deliberated for approximately 90 minutes before finding Hawkins guilty of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a child under the age of 12.

“We are grateful to the victims for their courage in testifying and to the jury for its careful attention to the evidence,” Ford said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office commended Ford for her work in presenting the case and ensuring the evidence was clearly presented throughout the trial.

Hawkins is scheduled to be sentenced November 3 before Chief Circuit Court Judge Christopher Patterson. He faces up to life in prison.