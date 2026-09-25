Local schools gather for See You at the Pole

Students gather around the flagpole at Grace & Glory Christian School’s upper school campus during the annual See You at the Pole prayer event. [CONTRIBUTED PHOTO]

On Wednesday, September 23, students and staff at Grace & Glory Christian School and Washington County Christian School gathered around their respective flagpoles as part of the annual See You at the Pole prayer event. This year’s event centered on Matthew 11:28: “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.”

At Washington County Christian School, students, teachers, and families gathered to pray for the school, its students and staff, and the surrounding community. The school said the gathering provided an opportunity for members of the school community to come together in prayer and faith. Pastor Alex Dickerman of Bonifay First Baptist Church helped lead the morning’s observance.

Students and staff gather around the flagpole at Washington County Christian School during the annual See You at the Pole prayer event. [ALI MORELAND | THE NEWS]

Grace & Glory Christian School also participated in See You at the Pole, with students taking leadership roles throughout the gathering. According to the school, third grade students led the pledge, while fourth and fifth grade students led the Lord’s Prayer. Middle and high school students prayed for fellow students and staff, as well as city and county officials and the nation. Youth Pastor Justin Taylor of Grace Assembly helped lead the event.

See You at the Pole is an annual student led prayer gathering held at schools across the United States. The event gives participating students an opportunity to gather before or during the school day for prayer.

Both local schools used this year’s observance as an opportunity for students and school communities to come together in prayer and reflection.