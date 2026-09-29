Commissioners approve fuel tax, hear Sunny Hills water concerns

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners approved a new local-option fuel tax, heard renewed concerns from Sunny Hills residents regarding ongoing water issues, approved a grant-funded technology purchase for the Chipley library expansion, appointed a citizen representative to the Value Adjustment Board, and postponed consideration of a legal services contract during its September 24 regular meeting.

During discussion of the proposed ELMS nickel ordinance, County Administrator Andrew Fleener said the 5-cent-per-gallon tax is projected to generate approximately $603,205 during the 2025-26 fiscal year. According to Fleener, the revenue is earmarked for the Road and Bridge Department and would help offset an estimated $1 million shortfall in road funding.

Fleener said the tax would also generate an estimated $76,000 for the City of Chipley, about $11,000 for the City of Vernon, and just under $1,000 for the Town of Wausau.

Several commissioners expressed reluctance about increasing taxes but said they believed the measure was preferable to reducing county services.

“I don’t think any commissioner ever comes in wanting to raise anything,” Commissioner David Corbin said. “I don’t know another option. That’s where we’re at at this point.”

Commissioner Joey Brock voiced concerns about the impact on seniors and residents living on fixed incomes.

“I have a problem with the 5-cent gas tax,” Brock said. “It hurts the elderly people of this county.”

During the public hearing, several residents urged commissioners to explore alternatives before approving the tax.

“Wait and see what this budget shortfall is going to be before voting in another tax on the people,” resident Steve Futch told the board. “It’s already hard enough. Give us a break.”

Resident Larry Zezula suggested other revenue sources, including tourism-related taxes and impact fees, rather than increasing the fuel tax.

Commissioner Ashlynn Marquez said commissioners had evaluated possible budget reductions before recommending the tax and noted the measure could be reduced or repealed in future budget years if conditions improve.

The board voted 4-1 to approve the fuel tax, with Brock casting the lone dissenting vote.

During non-agenda audience participation, Sunny Hills resident Jolene Attard urged county officials to continue advocating for residents experiencing ongoing water service issues.

Attard said some residents woke up September 24 without water service and questioned what additional actions could be taken to address the situation.

“It’s just beyond me that we have to stand up here every BOCC meeting and remind you guys of what’s going on out there in Sunny Hills,” Attard said.

She also questioned whether additional development should continue while water infrastructure concerns remain unresolved.

Marquez and Fleener said the county has contacted the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the Public Service Commission, state lawmakers, congressional representatives, and other agencies regarding the issue, but noted the system is privately owned.

County Attorney Matt Fuqua advised commissioners that implementing a development moratorium could expose the county to liability under Florida’s Bert J. Harris Jr. Private Property Rights Protection Act.

Fleener said testing conducted by regulatory agencies has not identified violations that would support additional enforcement action, though he encouraged residents to pursue independent testing if they believe existing testing is not capturing the problems they are experiencing.

Attard said residents remain frustrated with both the process and the cost of specialized testing.

In other business, commissioners unanimously approved the purchase of audiovisual equipment for the Washington County Public Library’s Chipley expansion project.

Library Director Renae Rountree said the equipment will be installed in both the library’s existing meeting room and a new meeting space included in the expansion. The technology will support community programming, workforce development training, and technology education opportunities.

“We’re going to be able to do really, really good stuff to help people,” Rountree said.

Rountree said the purchase is fully funded through the library expansion grant and will not require additional local funding.

Rountree also reported that the library has already received 30 laptops through the project and provided a construction update, noting that concrete, roof trusses, and steel framing materials have recently arrived as work on the expansion continues.

Commissioners appointed Larry Lomax to serve as the county’s citizen representative on the Value Adjustment Board after he received the highest ranking among seven applicants who applied for the position.

The board also designated Jessica Collins, the second-highest-ranked applicant, as an alternate should Lomax decline the appointment.

Commissioners additionally voted to postpone awarding the county’s professional legal services contract until November 17, allowing incoming Commissioner Leigh Cope to participate in the decision after taking office.

The request for proposals had originally been scheduled for consideration at the September 24 meeting. Commissioners instead agreed to delay the award and temporarily lift the procurement process’s “cone of silence” requirements.

Fuqua told the board the restriction prevented him from discussing certain county matters with commissioners while the request for proposals remained active.

The motion to postpone consideration until November 17 was approved unanimously.