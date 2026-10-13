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Local SNAP recipients can seek benefits for hurricane-related food loss

By AMBER PATINO Oct 13, 2026 0 Comments

Residents in Holmes and Washington counties who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and lost food due to Hurricane Isaias may be eligible for replacement benefits through the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Current SNAP recipients have until October 19 to request replacement benefits. Eligible households may receive replacement benefits up to their previously approved monthly SNAP benefit amount.

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, households in Holmes and Washington counties are not required to provide documentation verifying food loss when submitting a request.

Residents can submit an Individual Replacement Request through their MyACCESS account at MyACCESS Portal.

DCF said replacement benefits are available to current SNAP recipients in several hurricane-affected counties, including Holmes and Washington. Requests must be submitted by the October 19 deadline.

Residents seeking additional information may visit the Florida Department of Children and Families website or log in to their MyACCESS account.

#SNAP food replacement

By AMBER PATINO

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