Washington County issues debris pickup guidelines following Hurricane Isaias

The Washington County Board of County Commissioners (WCBOCC) has issued a reminder for residents to properly separate and place storm-related debris for collection following Hurricane Isaias.

At this time, the timeframe for debris pickup has not yet been determined. Residents are encouraged to begin placing storm-related debris at the edge of their property while awaiting further information regarding collection schedules.

To help facilitate debris pickup and ensure the safety of collection crews, residents are asked to follow these guidelines:

Separate debris by type: Keep vegetative debris, construction and demolition materials, and appliances and electronics in separate piles.

Place debris curbside: Position debris at the edge of your property without blocking roadways, sidewalks, drainage ditches, storm drains, or access for emergency vehicles.

Keep debris clear of utilities: Do not place debris near fire hydrants, utility poles, or other infrastructure.

Household garbage is not included and should be separated from debris pickup. Waste Management will continue their routes as usual.

For more information, contact Washington County Emergency Management or refer to the official Washington County Emergency Management Facebook page. Residents may also visit the official Washington County website at washingtonfl.gov for the latest information.

The WCBOCC expressed appreciation to residents for their patience and cooperation as the community continues its recovery following Hurricane Isaias.