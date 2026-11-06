Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Rallies Businesses Behind JB’s 100-Turkey Thanksgiving Gift as 61% of County Households Struggle to Cover the Basics 

Drive-thru giveaway set for Saturday, Nov. 21, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Jackson County 1st Credit Union. Jackson County 1st Credit Union, Spanish Trail Farms, Perry & Young Attorneys at Law and Maranta Copy Co are the first to join, with $500 each.

Chase and Joseph Besczezynski of JB’s Home Services & Contracting, a veteran-owned home services and construction company based in Marianna, are buying 100 Thanksgiving turkeys for Jackson County families, and they want the whole community in on it. With the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, JB’s is inviting businesses and neighbors across the county to add turkeys on top of theirs, with a goal of 500.

Anyone can give increments of $25 at a time at: https://cca.jacksoncounty.com/EvtListing.aspx? dbid2=FLJACC&evtid=16642&class=E

At about 97 cents a pound, every $100 buys about seven turkeys in the 12 to 16 lb. range. Pledges close Sunday, Nov. 8, so the final order can be placed in time for Thanksgiving.

For Joseph and Chase of JB’s Home Services & Contracting, Thanksgiving is about more than gathering around the table. “It’s about making sure everyone in our community has the opportunity to enjoy a warm meal and know that someone cares.” Joseph shared that he has been incredibly blessed and cannot stand the thought of someone in need going hungry on Thanksgiving. For him, giving back is a way to share those blessings with others. Chase started this effort last year on a smaller scale. But when he began thinking about Thanksgiving

this year, he knew he wanted to do something BIGGER! Rather than trying to make it happen alone, he reached out to the community, asking local businesses, organizations, and individuals to come together to help feed those in need on Turkey Day—and hopefully continue the generosity into Christmas.

What started as a small act of kindness is growing into a community-wide effort to make a difference.

“This is what makes Jackson County special. When someone sees a need, our community comes together to help fill it. Because Thanksgiving isn’t just about being thankful for what we have. It’s about sharing what we have with others.”

The need is real. In United Way’s 2026 State of ALICE in Florida report, 61% of Jackson County households live below the ALICE Threshold, the highest share of any county in Florida. ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, employed: households that earn more than the Federal Poverty Level but less than the basic cost of living in their county.

“Thanksgiving is a time for reflection, gratitude, and community, but it is also a stark reminder that many of our neighbors are struggling to put food on the table,” said Larry Perry of Perry & Young Attorneys at Law. “At Perry & Young our practice is built on a dedication to making lives better, and that commitment extends far beyond the courtroom and deep into the communities we serve. We believe that no family should have to worry about where their holiday meal will come from.”

“When businesses come together to meet a need, great things happen!” said Nikisha Milsapp of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. “As part of the Prosperity Jackson initiative, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is honored to help support JB’s Community Turkey Giveaway. I’m just proud that Chase brought

his heart for Jackson County to the Chamber this time of year. That means we are doing something right. Our mission is to advocate for and empower Jackson County businesses through leadership, resources and collaboration, and this is what that collaboration looks like. We are proud to be part of a community where businesses, organizations and individuals step up to help their neighbors. This is what makes Jackson County special: people working together, giving back and making a difference in the lives of others.”

Local partners lined up quickly behind Chase:

 Jackson County 1st Credit Union is hosting the giveaway and joining with $500 toward more turkeys for its neighbors.

 Spanish Trail Farms is providing the refrigerated truck that keeps every turkey cold until hand-off and joining with $500.

 Perry & Young Attorneys at Law is an early adopter, joining with $500 toward more turkeys for its neighbors.

 The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, led by Sheriff Donnie Edenfield, is providing deputies to direct traffic.  Maranta Copy Co is the Chamber’s media sponsor for the event, and joining with $500.

“Jackson County 1st Credit Union prides itself on supporting our Jackson County residents and families. Therefore, when we were asked to collaborate on feeding Jackson County families, the decision was easy,” said Valena Alexander of Jackson County 1st Credit Union. “We greatly appreciate the opportunity to work with JB’s, Spanish Trail Farms, the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and all of the other early adopters to make this happen. This is our first year, and thanks to the many sponsors, I hope it’s just the beginning of many years to come.”

“I may have a few more parties giving over $1,000 more toward turkeys,” said Trent Childs of Spanish Trail Farms. “Since people can donate even if they are not Chamber members, including county commissioners and regular citizens, I expect we will pace closer to 500 turkeys, if 250 is what we have organized before ever inviting our fellow Chamber members.”

“We’re blessed to be retained by JB’s at Maranta Copy Co, but I went to school with Chase and his wife,” said Aerial Payne, owner of Maranta Copy Co. “I care more and more about Jackson County and the people here, because this is becoming home for me. Chase called me after 1 PM on Saturday with 100 turkeys he wanted to share with Jackson County, and before the sun set on Sunday, all of these amazing people and organizations had rallied behind him. All I did was put them in touch. It’s because of who they are that this giveaway has already gotten legs, and now it is up to the Chamber and every individual who has an abundance to share during this season of thankfulness.”

“When we got the call this weekend, right in the middle of all the fall festivals and community events, and were asked to engage further in our community, it was an automatic yes,” said Sheriff Donnie Edenfield. “The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will always back our communities and the people in them.”

Giveaway details

 When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2:00 to 4:00 PM. The giveaway follows the Malone Pecan Festival that morning.

 Where: Jackson County 1st Credit Union, 4466 Clinton St., Marianna

 Who: Open to every family in Jackson County. Drive-thru only, one turkey per vehicle. Drivers stay in the car and pop the trunk.

 How to get there: Please don’t turn onto Noland Street from U.S. 90. Stay on U.S. 90 to Dogwood Street, turn north, then left on Putnam Street and left on Noland Street to join the line. Please follow deputies’ directions. A route map will be published on social media prior to the GIVE AWAY day.

How to help

 Give: $25 at a time by Sunday, Nov. 8.

https://cca.jacksoncounty.com/EvtListing.aspx?dbid2=FLJACC&evtid=16642&class=E  Volunteer: Contact Nikisha Milsapp at nikisha@jacksoncounty.com.

 Every business that gives will be thanked by name on the event banner and on the back of the volunteer T-shirts.

About JB’s Home Services & Contracting

JB’s Home Services & Contracting (JB’s Contracting & Maintenance LLC) is a veteran-owned home services and construction company at 4471 Lafayette St. in Marianna, serving Jackson, Holmes, Washington and Calhoun counties. The company is named for Chase’s father, Joseph “Joe” Besczezynski, a veteran. JB’s handles roofing, remodels, additions, custom homes, decks, pole barns, siding, windows, doors, concrete and foundations, along with plumbing, electrical and HVAC. The company holds Florida building, roofing, plumbing and electrical contractor licenses and builds to the Florida Building Code. Local. Trusted. Here for You. ajobdonerightfl.com · (850) 363-3111

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