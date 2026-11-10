DeSantis proclaims November Veterans Appreciation Month in Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has officially recognized November 11, 2026, as Veterans Day and designated the entire month of November as Veterans Appreciation Month, calling on Floridians to honor the courage, sacrifice and lasting contributions of the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

The proclamation, signed October 30, recognizes Florida’s nearly 1.4 million military veterans and reinforces the state’s commitment to supporting those who have served, along with their families.

The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs announced the proclamation October 30, emphasizing Florida’s position as one of the nation’s leading states for military veterans and their families.

While Veterans Day has long served as a national occasion to recognize military service, the governor’s proclamation extends that recognition throughout November, encouraging communities, schools, local governments and organizations to demonstrate their appreciation beyond a single day.

The designation also carries significance under Florida law. Section 683.1475 of the Florida Statutes officially establishes November as Veterans Appreciation Month and authorizes the governor to issue an annual proclamation encouraging counties, municipalities, public schools and residents to organize programs and events recognizing veterans.

The law establishes a statewide observance rather than a new holiday or mandatory program. The proclamation itself does not establish new veterans’ benefits or funding, but serves as an official expression of recognition and an invitation for communities to participate.

In his proclamation, DeSantis described the nation’s veterans as national heroes, acknowledging generations of Americans who answered the call to military service, often placing themselves in harm’s way to protect the freedoms enjoyed by their fellow citizens.

The governor also recognized the continued dedication of active-duty military personnel and the sacrifices made by military families, whose contributions frequently extend beyond the battlefield.

The proclamation recognizes approximately 17.3 million American veterans whose service has helped preserve the nation’s independence, defend its constitutional principles and shape its history.

For Florida, the recognition extends to veterans representing generations of military service, from World War II and the Korean War to Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan and other military operations around the world.

Among the organizations specifically recognized in the proclamation are Florida’s 10 Honor Flight hubs, which help transport eligible veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit national memorials dedicated to their service.

These programs provide opportunities for veterans, particularly those who served during World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, to visit monuments honoring their sacrifices at no cost.

The governor also highlighted the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs and its responsibility to connect veterans and their families with earned benefits, services and support.

For many veterans, those services include assistance navigating disability compensation, health care, education benefits, employment resources and other programs intended to support their transition from military service to civilian life.

The proclamation recognizes the importance of ensuring veterans have access to the resources they earned through their service, while acknowledging the continuing responsibilities of state agencies and community organizations.

Across Northwest Florida, including Holmes and Washington counties, the observance provides an opportunity to recognize veterans whose military service has been followed by continued contributions to their communities.

Veterans serve throughout local communities as law enforcement officers, firefighters, educators, business owners, public officials, volunteers and community leaders. Their experiences and commitment to service often continue to influence the communities they call home long after their military careers have ended.

The American Legion Department of Florida has also encouraged its members and residents statewide to participate in Veterans Day observances and recognize veterans throughout November, emphasizing that support for former service members should continue beyond the designated observance.

Unlike Memorial Day, which specifically honors military personnel who died while serving, Veterans Day recognizes all who have served honorably in the United States Armed Forces, both living and deceased.

Veterans Appreciation Month expands upon that recognition by providing additional opportunities to acknowledge the contributions of veterans and the families who supported them.

The proclamation concludes with DeSantis extending his greetings and best wishes to all Floridians observing Veterans Day on Nov. 11 and Veterans Appreciation Month throughout November.

As Florida prepares to recognize Veterans Day, the governor’s message underscores a central principle of the observance: Military service does not end in significance when a uniform is removed, and the responsibility to honor those who served continues long after their time in uniform has concluded.

Additional information about veterans’ benefits, services and statewide recognition programs is available through the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs at FloridaVets.org.