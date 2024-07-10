Leah Pettis, Chipley local, prepares for Southern Lights-The Search for a star.

Washington County local, Leah Pettis, is preparing for Southern Lights, a talent search event held in Marianna, FL.

Pettis, a resident of Chipley, FL, and current employee at the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, has been singing since she was 2 years old. “My style is definitely Gospel; I was raised singing in church and actually won 2009 Female Vocalist for the competition held by the Assembly of God Churches around the United States.” She also attended Chipola College as a theater major and is “very excited to return to the Chipola stage, it feels like I’m going home.”

The annual event takes auditions from around Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi. From the submitted auditions are voted on via Facebook, with the Top 10 most voted moving on to the live show. The Top 10 is combined with twenty other contestants that are voted in by a panel of judges. Those combined contestants compete over a three-night live event, being held July 11-13th at the Chipola College Center for the Arts.

“This year there will be more prizes than ever with up to $10,000 for the grand prize, recording deals, Chipola College scholarships, a video project prize, and even the audience choice award.” said Southern Lights in a press release.

Tickets are on sale now on their website, www.southernlights.cc or at the Chipola College Box Office. The event has limited seating, so everyone is encouraged to buy their tickets early. There will be a red-carpet event each night starting when the doors open at 6pm. Friday night is Beef O’ Brady’s night where after the show, everyone will have the opportunity to meet these up-and-coming artists at Beef O’ Brady’s Marianna.