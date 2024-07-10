Washington County EMS purchases new lifesaving equipment
Thu. Jul 11th, 2024
Country Oaks Volunteer Fire Department hosts firefighter day camp

By GARRETT VALCOURT Jul 11, 2024 0 Comments
Country Oaks Volunteer Fire Department Chief Troy Cunningham, adorns the firefighter helmet and gear upon Silas Henline during the Country Oaks Volunteer Fire Department Day Camp.

The Country Oaks Volunteer Fire Department held its annual Firefighter Day Camp on Saturday, June 21. The event, designed to engage children and families in various firefighter-related activities, featured opportunities for participants to try on firefighter gear, decorate firefighting-themed cookies, break through walls with axes, and play a variety of games. Additionally, attendees had the chance to experience the thrill of using fire hoses.

Chief Troy Cunningham of the Country Oaks Volunteer Fire Department emphasized the importance of safety and the humanity behind the firefighter’s uniform throughout the day. “Inside that mask and outfit are people just like you,” Cunningham stated, encouraging young participants not to fear the individuals in firefighting gear. “You don’t have to be afraid of the man in the suit.”

The event aimed to foster a sense of safety and community while providing educational and entertaining activities for all attendees.

