Chipley Station to host Grand Opening April 25

CAROL KENT | The News

After more than a year of anticipation, Chipley Station will officially roll out Grand Opening festivities Friday, April 25.

The official ribbon cutting will take place outside at 4 p.m., and the doors will open to the public at 6 p.m., with live music performed by Brett Stafford and six food trucks available to serve up a variety of cuisine options.

Founded by three friends who grew up playing sports together for decades, Chipley Station was created to celebrate the friendly people, great weather, and rich traditions of Northwest Florida.

“We want Chipley Station to be the go-to spot, whether you’re grabbing a drink with friends, enjoying a family night out, or celebrating after the big game,” said co-founder Steven Storlie.

The Station will be a unique addition to the state of Florida, featuring a food truck pavilion with a 24-tap craft beer bar, as well as a place to watch key sporting events, and cozy outdoor seating that offers a firepit and a place create memories.

“We are the newest and oldest tap house in Chipley,” joked Storlie. “Please come visit. There’s a lot of Chipley magic inside, from 100” televisions to the coldest beer in Florida.”

“The coldest beer in Florida” is made possible by the most advanced tap system ever installed in North Florida. Designed with input from top tap designer Dan Walker, the system has a monitor for each tap to measure its pressure, temperature, and humidity.

“Our goal is to deliver the most consistent craft beer with the coldest beer in Florida,” said Storlie. “We built the cooler and tap system around that goal.”

With more than 30 years of experience in developing community-driven spaces and real estate projects, the Chipley Station team says it is dedicated to creating an inviting atmosphere where friends, families, and neighbors can gather.

Chipley Station also emphasizes that while it is a tap house that serves a variety of domestic and award-winning craft beers and wine, it is family friendly and appropriate for all ages, serving sodas, sweet tea, and frozen drinks while keeping an atmosphere focused on food, family, and fun.

There will be a theme for each night, as well as a variety of family activities, such as “BYOT (Bring Your Own Turtle) Night” when teams can race a turtle for a good cause or a chance to win prizes.

Storlie also states Chipley Station plans to host events such as festivals and a “movie date night” on the green at the train depot, during which a nearby, secure Kids Zone with entertainment such as bounce houses that will be closely supervised and managed by vetted local teens and other volunteers using a wrist band system.

There will be numerous award-winning food trucks in rotation to offer something for everyone’s palate, with new food trucks, music, and beers dropped every Sunday night.

Chipley Station also hopes to foster young musical artists by frequently featuring those who reach out at [email protected].

“At our core, we are in ‘The People Business’ – building places where meaningful experiences happen,” they stated.

The taphouse is also helping build the community, creating 16 new local jobs and hiring only local contractors to perform its construction. The team additionally gathered input from the public to ensure the experience was tailor-made for Chipley and the surrounding area.

“Many of our inspirations and insight came from the community on what they wanted for food and experience,” said Storlie. “We were motivated to do this project because Chipley is a wonderful place to raise a family and to live. We felt all it was missing was a little variety in food and experience. We hope the community will continue to communicate their wants and needs.”

Storlie also expressed appreciation for those who helped make the vision become reality.

“Thank you to Mayor Tracy Andrews, Chipley City Council, Community Redevelopment Agency, our incredible construction partners, the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, and of course, our amazing family and friends. Your support, encouragement, and hard work have meant the world to us. This isn’t just a project – it’s a community effort, and we couldn’t have done it without you. Here’s to building something special – together. We are very excited to watch the City of Chipley continue to grow and very grateful to all the people who contributed.”

Designed as a hub for locals and visitors alike, Chipley Station will be a place where people come together to enjoy great food, refreshing drinks, and a welcoming atmosphere.

Chipley Station is located at 684 7th Street in Chipley and will open at 11 a.m. daily, closing at 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 4 p.m. on Sundays.