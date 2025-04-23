Wed. Apr 23rd, 2025
Crime Top Stories

WCSO arrests two after foot pursuit

By Staff Report Apr 23, 2025 0 Comments
With assistance from the WCSO Drone Team and the Washington/Holmes K-9 Units, Hannah was quickly tracked and taken into custody. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced the arrest of two men with active warrants following a law enforcement operation on Rufus Road.

Deputies from the WCSO initially responded to locate Jason Hollis, 44, who had a warrant for violating conditional release. According to the WCSO, at the scene, deputies encountered Eric Hannah, also 44, who fled on foot knowing he had a warrant out of Bay County.

With assistance from the WCSO Drone Team and the Washington/Holmes K-9 Units, Hannah was quickly tracked and taken into custody. He was charged with violation of probation, resisting without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hollis was later found in a camper on the property and arrested without incident. Both men were transported to the Washington County Jail.

Jason Hollis
Eric Hannah

#crime #Hannah #WCN #WCSO

By Staff Report

Related Post

Events Top Stories

CHS Band Boosters to hold fundraising jazz concert 

Hannah Collins Apr 23, 2025
Events Top Stories

WCSO Barrel Race set for April 25

Hannah Collins Apr 23, 2025
Local News Top Stories

McCall accepted to NSDAR

Staff Report Apr 23, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Local News Top Stories

McCall accepted to NSDAR

Crime Top Stories

WCSO arrests two after foot pursuit

Business Top Stories

Chipley Station to host Grand Opening April 25

Government Top Stories

Brock makes a ‘light’ request

Government Top Stories

500 ft causes debate at Chipley City Council