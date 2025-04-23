WCSO arrests two after foot pursuit

With assistance from the WCSO Drone Team and the Washington/Holmes K-9 Units, Hannah was quickly tracked and taken into custody. [CONTRIBUTED]

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) announced the arrest of two men with active warrants following a law enforcement operation on Rufus Road.

Deputies from the WCSO initially responded to locate Jason Hollis, 44, who had a warrant for violating conditional release. According to the WCSO, at the scene, deputies encountered Eric Hannah, also 44, who fled on foot knowing he had a warrant out of Bay County.

With assistance from the WCSO Drone Team and the Washington/Holmes K-9 Units, Hannah was quickly tracked and taken into custody. He was charged with violation of probation, resisting without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Hollis was later found in a camper on the property and arrested without incident. Both men were transported to the Washington County Jail.

Jason Hollis

Eric Hannah