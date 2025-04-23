McCall accepted to NSDAR

Chipley City Council Member, Cheryl Gainer McCall, was recently accepted as a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Chipola Chapter NSDAR.

She worked off and on since 2006 in her mother’s lineage through her Baxley family.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote Historic Preservation, Education, and Patriotism across the United States. Since the Society’s founding, more than one million women have found purpose and passion in DAR membership.

Over the course of the war, about 231,000 men served in the Continental Army, though never more than 48,000 at any one time, and never more than 13,000 at any one place. The sum of the Colonial militias numbered upwards of 145,000 men. In 1775 the 13 colonies about 2.5 million (of which half a million were slaves), but only about 50% were eligible to fight.

Any woman 18 years or older who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence is eligible to join the DAR. She must provide documentation for each statement of birth, marriage and death, as well as of the Revolutionary War service of her Patriot ancestor.

With nearly 190,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world’s largest and most active service organizations.