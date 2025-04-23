WCSO Barrel Race set for April 25

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is gearing up for an evening of barrel racing on Friday, April 25, at 2574 Daniels Lake Road in Chipley, Florida.

Exhibitions will kick off at 5 pm, followed by the main race at 7 pm. The event promises excitement for all ages with categories including Open 4D ($40), Youth 4D ($20), Peewee for ages 9 and under ($10), and Buckaroo for just $5. All races will be run in a combined draw format.

Competitors can also take part in exhibitions at $5 per run or $20 unlimited. A $5 grounds fee applies per horse.

With $250 added and an 80% payout, competition is expected to be fierce. Concessions will be available on-site, and registration is open now via Saddlebook.