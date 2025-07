The crew of Hard Money, including several Chipley natives, made a strong showing at the 2025 Bay Point Billfish Open, placing 2nd in the Wahoo category and 5th overall in the payout standings. Captain Clay White, angler Cameron Cope, sponsor and angler Jason Erickson of Cat 5 Salsa Co., angler Nathan Stow and Tyler Henne —who weighed in a 55-pound wahoo. Clay and Cameron, lifelong friends and 2018 graduates of Chipley High School, proudly represented their hometown on the water.

