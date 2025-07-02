Wed. Jul 2nd, 2025
Panhandle Search and Rescue seeks to partner with Washington County for emergency missions

By Terra Maples Jul 2, 2025 0 Comments

At last week’s Washington County Board of County Commissioners meeting, Panhandle Search and Rescue, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit, requested a mutual aid agreement to assist the county’s first responders during emergencies.

Director John Williamson, a longtime first responder with more than 20 years of experience, has been building the nonprofit for the past eight years with a clear goal. That goal is to help the community and not to take over. 

“This has always been a passion for me,” Williamson said. “We’re here for the community in any way we can help.”

Panhandle Search and Rescue hopes to assist the Washington County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office, and other local departments during search and rescue efforts, severe weather events, and disasters like storms or flooding. Williamson said the team can help clear driveways, assist in locating missing persons, and bring extra manpower when existing crews are overwhelmed.

The group is entirely community-funded, relying on donations, grants, and fundraisers. The team is also working to add drones equipped with intercom systems, which could allow parents to communicate with frightened missing children when they may not respond to strangers, even in uniform.

Williamson emphasized that his volunteers will always operate under the direction of the Sheriff’s Office, avoid public or media interaction, and follow established procedures. The team will consist of trained individuals who have gone through background checks and drug screenings to ensure the community feels safe. 

“We’re not trying to replace what the county already has,” he said. “We’re here to relieve stress and offer support.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is already on board with the plan. Commissioners responded positively to the proposal but will meet with all involved departments, including fire and law enforcement, before bringing it back for a final vote.

In the long term, Williamson said he hopes to expand the group’s assistance to surrounding counties in the Panhandle region.

By Terra Maples

