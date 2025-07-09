Vernon Coaching shakeup sparks a community call to action

Vernon High School football players line up during practice as preparations continue for the 2025 season amid a recent coaching transition. The team remains focused on moving forward following the resignation of head coach David Hedges.

As the start of the high school football season approaches, Vernon High School is navigating a leadership change within its football program following the resignation of Head Coach David Hedges.

Hedges, who was appointed to the position in February, submitted his resignation less than five months into his tenure, according to Washington County School District Superintendent Thomas Register. Hedges previously coached at Niceville High School and returned to the Florida Panhandle from Colorado Springs to lead the Yellowjackets. He has accepted a new role at Emerald Coast Middle School in Santa Rosa Beach.

The change comes amid concerns about player participation and the program’s stability with preseason practices set to begin in the coming weeks. Superintendent Register confirmed that the school will “definitely” field a varsity football team for the 2025 season and noted that district officials intend to name a new head coach before a scheduled community meeting on Monday, July 14.

In the interim, Vernon’s defensive coordinator will serve as acting head coach.

Vernon High School Principal Aaron Day also addressed the situation in a public statement, thanking Hedges for his service while emphasizing the school’s commitment to continuing the football program. “While we thank him for his dedication and service to our student-athletes and the Vernon community, we now face the important task of finding the right leader to guide our football program into its next chapter,” Day stated.

Day acknowledged the emotions surrounding the transition, citing the community’s engagement as a sign of collective investment. “Emotion signifies passion and spirit. It shows unwavering belief in a cause,” he wrote. “I love the fact that the community is coming together in spirit to fight for our football program… We will not give up either.”

He also affirmed that the resignation does not indicate the cancellation of the upcoming season. “Having our coach resign is, of course, a setback. However, this does NOT mean that we are cancelling our season.”

Day, who has both played and coached high school football, described the sport as a foundational part of the school’s identity. “To me, football is not just a sport. It is so much more. It is a way of life, and it helped mold me into the man I am today,” he wrote. “Football is a vital part of our school and community and should be treated as such.”

To address ongoing concerns and discuss the path forward, school officials are inviting stakeholders — including students, parents, alumni, and community members — to a round table meeting on Monday, July 14, at 5:00 p.m. in the Vernon High School Auditorium.

The Yellowjackets concluded the 2024 season with a 2-8 record. Former head coach Loren Tillman departed the program in December following that campaign. The team’s most recent playoff appearance was in 2023, ending the regular season at 5-5. Vernon last posted a winning season in 2020 and reached the Class 1A Region Finals three consecutive years from 2018 to 2020.