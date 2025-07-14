Chipley’s Chaos 8U softball team claims world series championship

Chipley’s own Chaos 8U softball team has returned home as champions after capturing the 8U World Series title in Panama City, Florida. Competing against top teams from across the country—including Texas, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Kentucky—Chaos emerged as the only undefeated team entering the championship game, ultimately securing the title after a week of high-stakes competition and extreme summer heat.

The team racked up more than 155 hits throughout the tournament, showcasing not only skill and athleticism but remarkable perseverance and teamwork.

The championship run was led by Head Coach Kris Mitchell, whose guidance and mentorship were instrumental in the team’s success. Assistant Coaches Blake Obert and Kris Graham also played key roles in supporting the players both on and off the field.

“We are incredibly proud of these young athletes,” said a team spokesperson. “They played with heart, determination, and sportsmanship. They’ve truly made Chipley proud.”