WCSO arrests one for failure to comply with sex offender registration.

A registered sex offender is in custody after failing to comply with state-mandated sexual offender registration requirements, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathaniel Scott Bradberry, 29, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with failing to report vacating a residence within the required 48-hour timeframe—a violation of Florida’s sexual offender registration laws.

Sheriff Kevin Crews emphasized the importance of enforcing these laws to protect public safety, particularly the safety of children.

“Neither potential nor direct risks to the safety of our children will be tolerated,” Sheriff Crews stated. “There are laws in place to protect citizens from further harm, and those laws will be enforced to the fullest. Compliance is simple—individuals designated as sexual offenders must abide by the requirements set upon them by law.”