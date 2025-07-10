Chipley man arrested after multi-county crime spree and pursuit

A Chipley man is in custody following a vehicle pursuit and a series of burglaries that spanned multiple locations in Washington and Bay counties.

On July 3, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reported that a stolen vehicle had been recovered and the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Tyler Gregory Davis, was in custody.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) alerted WCSO deputies that they were actively pursuing Davis, who was wanted in Bay County on outstanding warrants for Grand Theft Auto. During the chase, Davis crashed a silver Ford Ranger registered to a Washington County resident. He was apprehended at the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

As WCSO deputies visited the owner of the vehicle to notify them of the crash, they discovered the home had been forcibly entered. The homeowner, who was out of state, confirmed that no one had permission to be at the residence or to drive the vehicle. A handgun and other items were reported missing from the property.

Further investigation revealed that Davis was connected to multiple other burglaries in the area. Surveillance footage captured a white male matching Davis’s description on a property and at a convenience store attempting to purchase gas for a stolen 4-wheeler.

During an interview with investigators, Davis admitted to burglarizing the home on Hampshire Boulevard, where he stole the gun and vehicle, as well as additional burglaries including:

A residence on Hammock Lake Road where a side-by-side utility vehicle was stolen.

A home on Lakeshore Drive where a 4-wheeler was taken.

Another residence where he stole clothing, a fishing pole, a tackle box, and other personal items.

Many of the stolen items have since been recovered.

Davis is currently being held in the Bay County Jail on the following charges:

Fleeing and eluding law enforcement with lights and sirens activated

Destroying or concealing physical evidence

Two counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license (habitual offender)

Two counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon

Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Failure to appear

Once extradited to Washington County, Davis will face additional charges, including:

Burglary of an unoccupied residence becoming armed

Grand theft of a motor vehicle (Ford Ranger)

Criminal mischief

Felony theft of a firearm

Burglary of an unoccupied residence (unarmed)

Felony theft and criminal mischief

Felony theft over $1,000 (4-wheeler)

Burglary of a structure (unarmed)

Felony grand theft of a side-by-side valued at $14,000

The investigation remains ongoing, and law enforcement officials have expressed appreciation for the cooperation between WCSO and BCSO in bringing Davis into custody.