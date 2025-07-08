Grit & Grace to premiere “The Paths We Take” honoring Walton County lives and legacy

Grit & Grace, Walton County’s official folklife theater production, will debut its 2025 original play, “The Paths We Take,” with performances scheduled July 18–22 in DeFuniak Springs and Santa Rosa Beach. Now in its 25th year, the production continues its mission of honoring the stories, people, and cultural heritage of Walton County through live performance.

Written and directed by renowned playwright Nancy Hasty, this year’s play explores the impact of life’s choices and turning points, reflecting on how individual journeys collectively shape the community’s identity. The show will feature original music, narration, and a cast of local performers bringing real stories to life on stage.

Performances will be held at the historic Florida Chautauqua Theater on July 18 and 19 at 6 pm, and July 20 at 2 pm. An encore show will take place at 6 p.m. on July 22 at A Simple Faith Church in Santa Rosa Beach. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance at www.HWY331.com/gritgrace or at the door on performance days.

“The Paths We Take” features ten personal stories from across Walton County, offering a heartfelt look at the human experience—from humor and heartbreak to resilience and connection. Individuals highlighted in this year’s performance include Roy Brown, Grace Marse, Ellen Mayfield, Lorraine Moore, the Schissler brothers (Frank, George, and William), Joyce Saltsman Sunday, Tony Vallee, and Mildred Wilkerson. Additional scenes center on a group of local quilters, the men of “The Opinion Place” gazebo, and a historical retelling of three Union soldiers who passed through Walton County after escaping from Georgia’s Andersonville Prison.

“The stories seem to find us,” Hasty said. “Each year, the theme unfolds almost like divine guidance. I’m honored to be invited into people’s homes, to hear their truths, and to help bring them to the stage. It’s a sacred trust.”

Producer Latilda Hughes-Neel added, “This project preserves our shared history in a way that is engaging and unforgettable. It’s an experience unlike any other.”

Since its founding in 1999, Grit & Grace has staged 23 original productions—only pausing during the pandemic—making it one of Walton County’s longest-running cultural efforts. The company operates as a volunteer-led nonprofit, with all proceeds supporting future productions.

The 2025 production is presented in partnership with Main Street DeFuniak Springs, Authentic Walton, and HWY331.com. This year’s Platinum sponsor is The Jay Odom Group, with Silver support from Mac and Betty Carpenter, Bruce and Latilda Neel, and Randy Wise Homes. Bronze sponsorship is provided by H&M Event Rentals.

To learn more, purchase tickets, or support the organization, visit www.HWY331.com/gritgrace, or contact Latilda Neel at (850) 259-4564 or hughesneel@gmail.com.