Legal Services of North Florida to host free civil legal clinic in Vernon

By Staff Report Jul 16, 2025 0 Comments
Legal Services of North Florida (LSNF) will offer a free civil legal clinic through its Justice on the Block initiative on Monday, July 21, 2025. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Campbell Park, located at 4112 Jackson Community Road in Vernon.

The clinic is open to the public, and no appointments are necessary. Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis, contingent upon attorney availability.

Attendees may receive assistance in a variety of civil legal matters, including:

  • Family law
  • Domestic and sexual violence
  • Immigration
  • Foreclosure, title clearing, and probate
  • Disaster-related legal issues
  • Landlord/tenant disputes
  • Wills and estates
  • Bankruptcy
  • Tax law

The Justice on the Block initiative aims to make legal assistance more accessible by providing services in community settings across the region.

Additional information about the clinic is available at www.lsnf.org/event/justice-on-the-block-campbell-park.

By Staff Report

