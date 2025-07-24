Ebro man arrested on felony aggravated battery charge

An Ebro man is in custody and facing a felony charge following a reported domestic incident earlier this week, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

On July 23, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) was contacted by the Panama City Beach Police Department in reference to a physical altercation that had occurred at a residence in the Crews Lake area of Washington County. Deputies were advised to respond to Ascension Sacred Heart Emergency Room in Panama City Beach, where the victim was seeking medical treatment.

According to the WCSO, the victim reported that her son, 21-year-old Jayden Reid Haines, had struck her during a verbal dispute that escalated into physical violence. Haines reportedly left the residence following the altercation but returned shortly thereafter.

The victim attempted to leave the property; however, Haines allegedly entered her vehicle and repeatedly turned it off to prevent her from driving away. She was eventually able to leave and drive herself to the emergency room, though Haines reportedly insisted on accompanying her. Upon arrival at the hospital, the victim informed emergency staff that she did not want Haines to remain. He subsequently departed the facility in a black Toyota Corolla.

The WCSO later located the vehicle in Washington County and initiated a traffic stop. During questioning, Haines admitted to the alleged assault.

The victim sustained multiple injuries, including a broken nose, a lacerated lip requiring stitches, facial lacerations, and the loss of a tooth.

Haines was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail, where he was booked on one count of felony aggravated battery.