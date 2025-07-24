Fri. Jul 25th, 2025
Murder suspect in custody

Murder suspect in custody

By Staff Report Jul 24, 2025 0 Comments
Blake Elliot Hornsby

On July 23, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Washington County Sheriff’s Office Telecommunications Center received a 911 call stating residents needed assistance. WCSO Deputies and EMS were dispatched to a Still Pond Rd. residence in Ebro.

As deputies approached the front door, they could hear crying coming from inside. Later identified as 37-year-old, Blake Elliot Hornsby opened the door and was very distraught and emotional. Hornsby was crying and stated, “she’s inside.” Deputies observed a woman inside unconscious with severe bruising, dark marks on her neck and was not breathing. Deputies rendered aide to no avail.

Deputies observed blood on Hornsby’s hands, with busted and cut knuckles. He also had visible scratch marks on his body consistent with a physical altercation. The victim had suffered severe injuries on her neck consistent with being choked.

Other family members and neighbors were interviewed and confirmed no one else was present at the residence all day until LEO arrived.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office has charged Hornsby with an open count of murder for his mother’s death. The victim in this case is identified as 64-year-old, Mary Jane Ward of Quitman, GA.

Hornsby is currently being held in the Washington County Jail without bond.

This case is being investigated by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 14th Judicial States Attorney’s office, District 14 Medical Examiner’s Office, and the FDLE Crime Technicians.

By Staff Report

