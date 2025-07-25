David Earl Gipson sentenced to three consecutive life terms in Washington County Court

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (July 25, 2025) — This morning, David Earl Gipson, 40, was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences by Judge Tim Register at the Washington County Courthouse following a guilty plea to multiple violent felonies, including second-degree murder and sexual battery.

Prosecuting attorney Megan Ford presented the details of the case, which stemmed from a brutal incident reported on April 28, when the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) received reports of a woman being murdered and another victim violently attacked. Gipson fled the scene but was apprehended the following day by WCSO deputies.

Gipson pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Second-degree murder

Two counts of sexual battery – use or threat of physical force with a deadly weapon

In addition to the three life sentences, he received five years for multiple other felony convictions, to be served concurrently. These additional charges include:

Aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older

Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon causing bodily harm

False imprisonment

Abuse of a dead human body

Felon in possession of an electric or concealed weapon

Following the sentencing, Gipson was remanded to the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections, where he will serve the remainder of his life. He had been held at the Washington County Jail since his arrest.

The case, marked by its severity and the swiftness of justice, closed with the delivery of a sentence reflecting the gravity of the crimes committed.