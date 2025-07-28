Wausau Possum Fest kicks off Friday

The 56th annual Wausau Fun Day and Possum Festival returns this weekend with the event kicking off at 6 p.m., Friday, August 1, at the Possum Palace, 3121 Possum Palace Drive, with the famous Possum King and Queen contest. Attendees who would like to participate in the contest need to arrive before 6 p.m. to register, and the winners will receive a cash prize. Following the crowning of the Possum King and Queen, there will be a live performance at 7 p.m. by Shane Owens. Entry fee for Friday’s events is $5 at the gate with free admission for children ages 15 years and younger.

The fun will continue into Saturday, August 2, with the annual Pancake Breakfast at the Wausau Masonic Lodge taking place from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Registration for the Possum Trot 5K run begins at 6 a.m. at Wausau Assembly of God, 3537 Washington St., with the race commencing at 7 a.m.

The parade will begin downtown at 9 a.m., with welcoming ceremonies scheduled for 10 a.m. at the Possum Palace. Additional Saturday activities will include Possum Festival staples, such as rooster crowing and hog calling contests, live musical performances, games, more than 60 vendors, and the highly anticipated possum auction.

The recently revived Donkey Ball Game will wrap up the festival at 7 p.m. with the pregame starting at 6 p.m. The fee to enter the gate for the game will be $10.

All proceeds from the Possum Festival are used by the Wausau Community Development Club to fund two four-year scholarships for Washington County graduating seniors.