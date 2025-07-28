Back-to-school tax free holiday to last through August

Khalyl Love gets his hair cut at Fla Choppas Barbershop in Chipley in preparation for his first day back at school. Khalyl Love and his family are among many across the state planning to take advantage of tax-free back to school shopping next month.

A tax-free month will begin Friday, August 1, to help offset some of the cost of back-to-school shopping in Florida.

In a package passed June 16 by the Legislature, the entire month of August will now be tax-free on items such as clothing and school supplies. While lawmakers have approved various tax-free holidays in the past, these have been restricted to smaller date ranges; this new tax-free holiday extends savings through August 31 and will occur annually. Some items eligible for tax exemption are:

Clothing, footwear, and bookbags priced at $100 or less per item

Certain school supplies priced at $50 or less per item

Learning aids and jig-saw puzzles priced at $30 or less per item

Personal computers and some computer-related accessories priced at $1500 or less, when purchased for non-commercial or personal use only

Items not eligible for tax-free savings include:

Clothing exceeding $100 per item

School supplies priced greater than $50 per item

Computers or computer accessories priced greater than $1500 per item

Computers or computer accessories purchased for commercial or business use

Cell phones or video game consoles

Rentals or repairs of eligible items

For a complete list of eligible items, visit floridarevenue.com.