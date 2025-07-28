Back-to-school tax free holiday to last through August

A tax-free month will begin Friday, August 1, to help offset some of the cost of back-to-school shopping in Florida.
In a package passed June 16 by the Legislature, the entire month of August will now be tax-free on items such as clothing and school supplies. While lawmakers have approved various tax-free holidays in the past, these have been restricted to smaller date ranges; this new tax-free holiday extends savings through August 31 and will occur annually. Some items eligible for tax exemption are:
- Clothing, footwear, and bookbags priced at $100 or less per item
- Certain school supplies priced at $50 or less per item
- Learning aids and jig-saw puzzles priced at $30 or less per item
- Personal computers and some computer-related accessories priced at $1500 or less, when purchased for non-commercial or personal use only
Items not eligible for tax-free savings include:
- Clothing exceeding $100 per item
- School supplies priced greater than $50 per item
- Computers or computer accessories priced greater than $1500 per item
- Computers or computer accessories purchased for commercial or business use
- Cell phones or video game consoles
- Rentals or repairs of eligible items
For a complete list of eligible items, visit floridarevenue.com.