Sheriff Crews announces the arrest of 4 following an early morning search warrant.

By Staff Report Jul 30, 2025 0 Comments
Vernita Ann Hutto, Eric Lamar Hooks, Christopher Michael Dozier, Justin Tyler Goodwin

On July 29, 2025, the Washington County Drug Task Force, comprised of members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police Department executed a search warrant at the address of 1729 Sleepy Hollow Lane in Chipley Florida. Following an investigation of narcotics activity at the residence, the task force executed a search warrant resulting in 4 people being arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail on the following charges:

Vernita Ann Hutto, 39, of Chipley: Possession of a controlled substance, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Christopher Michael Dozier, 42, of Chipley: Possession of a controlled substance, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana less than 20 grams

Eric Lamar Hooks, 53, of Ft. Pierce: Possession of a controlled substance, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Justin Tyler Goodwin, 28, of Chipley: Violation of Probation on Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer / EMT / Fire Fighter

#Chipley #Washington County #WCSO

By Staff Report

