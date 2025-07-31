Thu. Jul 31st, 2025
Host families needed for FLAG exchange student program

By AMBER PATINO Jul 31, 2025 0 Comments
Pictured is the Graham family welcoming Jost, an exchange student from Germany.

The Foreign Links Around the Globe (FLAG) exchange program is looking for host families in Washington County and surrounding areas who are willing to open their homes and hearts to exchange students for the 2025-2026 school year. With 95 students of various cultural backgrounds still waiting to be selected, the FLAG program offers a chance to experience an exchange of culture, ideas, and traditions for both the student and host family. 

Washington County currently has three host students, two of whom will be attending Vernon High School and the third attending Chipley High School. “The [FLAG] program is a great experience for everyone involved. It allows both the students and families to experience other cultures,” says Kelli Quick, a local coordinator for FLAG who is hosting her seventh student this school year. Quick went on to say that many families worry whether they have the right household dynamic to become a host family. “Any family dynamic makes for a great host family,” says Quick, “whether you have young children, older children, or no children.”

For families that are interested in hosting but unsure if they can commit to a full school year, Quick says short-term “Welcome Families” are also needed and can welcome students into their home for 6-8 weeks with the option to continue hosting afterwards.  The deadline to apply to become a host family is August 31. Interested families can apply online at becomeahostfamily.com, or if they have questions can reach out to Kelli Quick at kquick@flag-intl.org.

By AMBER PATINO

