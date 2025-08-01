Fri. Aug 1st, 2025
Crime News Top Stories

Two juveniles arrested in Chipley vehicle burglary investigation.

By Staff Report Aug 1, 2025

CHIPLEY, Fla. (August 1, 2025) — The Chipley Police Department has announced the arrest of two juveniles in connection with a recent string of vehicle burglaries that occurred within the city.

On July 23, multiple reports of vehicle break-ins were received, prompting an immediate response by officers and investigators. A coordinated investigation followed, including neighborhood canvassing, video surveillance review, and the pursuit of leads provided by a reliable source.

Through diligent investigative work—consisting of interviews, traffic stops, and detailed evidence collection—officers identified the individuals responsible. Arrested in connection with the crimes were Kamden Treace, a juvenile from Chipley, and Braylen Bryant, a juvenile from Cottondale.

“The swift resolution of this case is a direct result of the hard work and collaboration of our patrol and investigative teams,” said a spokesperson for the Chipley Police Department. “We remain committed to protecting our residents and maintaining a safe community.”

The department urges residents to continue reporting suspicious activity and to take precautions in securing their vehicles and personal property.

By Staff Report

