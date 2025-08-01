Fri. Aug 1st, 2025
Community Education Events Top Stories

Back-to-school giveaway events set across multiple counties

By Brandon Tooth Aug 1, 2025 0 Comments
Many locations available for free school supplies.

August 2, 2025, will be a big day for students and families across the Panhandle, with several school districts and community organizations hosting school supply giveaways to help prepare students for the upcoming academic year. Below are the confirmed locations, dates, and times:

Gulf District Schools

📍 Callaway Walmart
🗓️ August 2, 2025
🕘 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Bay District Schools

📍 23rd Street Walmart
📍 Lynn Haven Walmart
📍 Pier Park Walmart
🗓️ August 2, 2025
🕘 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Holmes & Washington County Schools

📍 Chipley Walmart
🗓️ August 2, 2025
🕘 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Calhoun & Jackson County Schools

📍 Marianna Walmart
🗓️ August 2, 2025
🕘 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Holmes County Schools – Waukesha Way / Back 2 School Bash

📍 Veterans Memorial Softball Field, Bonifay
🗓️ August 2, 2025
🕘 Starts at 9 a.m. – Until supplies are gone

Community Giveaway – Hosted by Carmel Assembly

📍 Fresh Grounds Coffee House, Bonifay
🗓️ August 6–7, 2025
🕘 While supplies last

Holmes Valley Community Church Giveaway

📍 Generational Grounds Coffee Co., 3027 Main Street, Vernon, FL
🗓️ August 2, 2025
🕘 Starts at 9 a.m. – Until finished

#back-to-school #giveaway #Holmes County #school supplies #Washington County

By Brandon Tooth

Related Post

Crime News Top Stories

Two juveniles arrested in Chipley vehicle burglary investigation.

Staff Report Aug 1, 2025
Community Education Local News Top Stories

Host families needed for FLAG exchange student program

AMBER PATINO Jul 31, 2025
Crime Mugshots Top Stories

Sheriff Crews announces the arrest of 4 following an early morning search warrant.

Staff Report Jul 30, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community Education Events Top Stories

Back-to-school giveaway events set across multiple counties

Crime News Top Stories

Two juveniles arrested in Chipley vehicle burglary investigation.

Community Education Local News Top Stories

Host families needed for FLAG exchange student program

Crime Mugshots Top Stories

Sheriff Crews announces the arrest of 4 following an early morning search warrant.

Business

Get ready for storm season with FPL’s hurricane preparedness checklist