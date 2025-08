Back-to-school giveaway events set across multiple counties

Many locations available for free school supplies.

August 2, 2025, will be a big day for students and families across the Panhandle, with several school districts and community organizations hosting school supply giveaways to help prepare students for the upcoming academic year. Below are the confirmed locations, dates, and times:

Gulf District Schools

πŸ“ Callaway Walmart

πŸ—“οΈ August 2, 2025

πŸ•˜ 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Bay District Schools

πŸ“ 23rd Street Walmart

πŸ“ Lynn Haven Walmart

πŸ“ Pier Park Walmart

πŸ—“οΈ August 2, 2025

πŸ•˜ 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Holmes & Washington County Schools

πŸ“ Chipley Walmart

πŸ—“οΈ August 2, 2025

πŸ•˜ 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Calhoun & Jackson County Schools

πŸ“ Marianna Walmart

πŸ—“οΈ August 2, 2025

πŸ•˜ 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Holmes County Schools – Waukesha Way / Back 2 School Bash

πŸ“ Veterans Memorial Softball Field, Bonifay

πŸ—“οΈ August 2, 2025

πŸ•˜ Starts at 9 a.m. – Until supplies are gone

Community Giveaway – Hosted by Carmel Assembly

πŸ“ Fresh Grounds Coffee House, Bonifay

πŸ—“οΈ August 6–7, 2025

πŸ•˜ While supplies last

Holmes Valley Community Church Giveaway

πŸ“ Generational Grounds Coffee Co., 3027 Main Street, Vernon, FL

πŸ—“οΈ August 2, 2025

πŸ•˜ Starts at 9 a.m. – Until finished