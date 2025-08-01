Back-to-school giveaway events set across multiple counties

Many locations available for free school supplies.

August 2, 2025, will be a big day for students and families across the Panhandle, with several school districts and community organizations hosting school supply giveaways to help prepare students for the upcoming academic year. Below are the confirmed locations, dates, and times:

Gulf District Schools

📍 Callaway Walmart

🗓️ August 2, 2025

🕘 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Bay District Schools

📍 23rd Street Walmart

📍 Lynn Haven Walmart

📍 Pier Park Walmart

🗓️ August 2, 2025

🕘 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Holmes & Washington County Schools

📍 Chipley Walmart

🗓️ August 2, 2025

🕘 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Calhoun & Jackson County Schools

📍 Marianna Walmart

🗓️ August 2, 2025

🕘 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Holmes County Schools – Waukesha Way / Back 2 School Bash

📍 Veterans Memorial Softball Field, Bonifay

🗓️ August 2, 2025

🕘 Starts at 9 a.m. – Until supplies are gone

Community Giveaway – Hosted by Carmel Assembly

📍 Fresh Grounds Coffee House, Bonifay

🗓️ August 6–7, 2025

🕘 While supplies last

Holmes Valley Community Church Giveaway

📍 Generational Grounds Coffee Co., 3027 Main Street, Vernon, FL

🗓️ August 2, 2025

🕘 Starts at 9 a.m. – Until finished