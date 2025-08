Wausau Development Club Member Ivey McClain shows off one of the possums up for auction at the annual Possum Fest. [OFF MY FRAME PHOTOGRAPHY]

The 56th annual Wausau Fun Day and Possum Festival drew crowds with community favorites such as the rooster crowing, cow lowing, and pig calling competitions, the crowning of the Possum King and Queen, and the recently revived Donkey Ball Tournament. Attendees enjoyed live music, activities and games, and a wide selection of goods offered by more than 60 vendors.

Tiny Miss Vernon waves from a float at the Possum Parade. [OFF MY FRAME PHOTOGRAPHY]

A member of The 501st Legion greets parade goers. [OFF MY FRAME PHOTOGRAPHY]

Attendees gathered at the Wausau Possum Palace to participate in festivities. [OFF MY FRAME PHOTOGRAPHY]

Leah Pettis gives a live performance for festival goers. [OFF MY FRAME PHOTOGRAPHY]

The 2025 Possum King shows off his dance moves. [OFF MY FRAME PHOTOGRAPHY]

Members of the Panhandle Shrine Club ride in their float during the parade. [OFF MY FRAME PHOTOGRAPHY]

One of the Possum Day founders, Dalton Carter, drives his golf-cart in the parade. [AMBER PATINO | Washington County News]

The 2025 Possum King and Queen take a spin on the dance floor. [AMBER PATINO | Washington County News]



A member of The 501st Legion hits the dance floor with a festival attendee. [OFF MY FRAME PHOTOGRAPHY]

Washington County firefighter Matt Goines was among those participating in the recently revived Donkey Ball Tournament. [LORI KIMBROUGH | Contributed]



The 2025 Possum King and Queen ride in the annual Wausau Fun Day and Possum Festival Parade, driven by Joe Tharp. [OFF MY FRAME PHOTOGRAPHY]