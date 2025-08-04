Washington County 4-H’ers compete in Tailgating Contest

Pictured left to right are Cade C., who took home 3rd place in the chicken protein category and Josh W., who placed 1st in the pork category and will be advancing to the state level of competition.

Four members of the Washington County 4-H club showcased their grilling skills after competing at the Northwest District 4-H Tailgating Contest on July 26. Members attended a Grilling Camp to learn about grill and fire safety prior to competing. These youth represented Washington County in three different protein categories, with member Cade C. taking home 3rd place in the chicken division and member Josh W. placing 1st for the pork protein category. Josh W. was awarded a $400 scholarship for his win, and will be advancing to the state level of competition this fall. Participants prepared and presented a grilled dish to judges while explaining their process and safety procedures. Beyond making food, this contest also teaches youth about food, fire, and grill safety, time management skills, nutrition, and public speaking.

Enrollment for the new 4-H year opened August 1, with the official 4-H year starting September 1. For more information, those interested in enrolling or volunteering can contact the UF/IFAS Extension Washington County Office at 850-638-6180.

Photos and information contributed by the Washington County 4-H Agent, Julie Dillard.