Mon. Aug 4th, 2025
Community Education Events Top Stories

Washington County 4-H’ers compete in Tailgating Contest

By AMBER PATINO Aug 4, 2025 0 Comments
Pictured left to right are Cade C., who took home 3rd place in the chicken protein category and Josh W., who placed 1st in the pork category and will be advancing to the state level of competition.

Four members of the Washington County 4-H club showcased their grilling skills after competing at the Northwest District 4-H Tailgating Contest on July 26. Members attended a Grilling Camp to learn about grill and fire safety prior to competing. These youth represented Washington County in three different protein categories, with member Cade C. taking home 3rd place in the chicken division and member Josh W. placing 1st for the pork protein category. Josh W. was awarded a $400 scholarship for his win, and will be advancing to the state level of competition this fall. Participants prepared and presented a grilled dish to judges while explaining their process and safety procedures. Beyond making food, this contest also teaches youth about food, fire, and grill safety, time management skills, nutrition, and public speaking. 

Enrollment for the new 4-H year opened August 1, with the official 4-H year starting September 1. For more information, those interested in enrolling or volunteering can contact the UF/IFAS Extension Washington County Office at 850-638-6180.

Photos and information contributed by the Washington County 4-H Agent, Julie Dillard.

#4H #TailgatingContest #Washington County #WC4H

By AMBER PATINO

Related Post

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Wausau celebrates 56th annual Possum Fest

AMBER PATINO Aug 4, 2025
Community Education Events Top Stories

Back-to-school giveaway events set across multiple counties

Brandon Tooth Aug 1, 2025
Crime News Top Stories

Two juveniles arrested in Chipley vehicle burglary investigation.

Staff Report Aug 1, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

You Missed

Community Education Events Top Stories

Washington County 4-H’ers compete in Tailgating Contest

Community Events Local News News Top Stories

Wausau celebrates 56th annual Possum Fest

Community Education Events Top Stories

Back-to-school giveaway events set across multiple counties

Crime News Top Stories

Two juveniles arrested in Chipley vehicle burglary investigation.

Community Education Local News Top Stories

Host families needed for FLAG exchange student program