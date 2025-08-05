Town of Caryville to end trash service August 25

The town of Caryville announced they will be discontinuing garbage pickup service starting August 25 due to costs. “It has become too much of an expense on the town after you consider diesel costs and landfill fees,” states Betty Scott, Caryville Town Clerk, “We are instead going to be piggy-backing off of a contract that Washington County already has in place with Waste Management”. Residents of Caryville can contact Waste Management starting August 11 at 800-284-2451 to set up trash pick-up service for September 1 onward. Waste Management can offer both residential and commercial services, with the residential rates starting at $23.32 per month and commercial dumpster pricing at $64.86 per month for a 2-yard dumpster. Fees are billed quarterly and can be paid over the phone or by check.

For any questions, residents can contact Betty Scott, Caryville Town Clerk at 850-548-5571.