Chipley Tigers beef up for 2025 run

Chipley returns 17 seniors and a veteran core for the 2025 season under head coach Marcus Buchanan, aiming to build on offseason strength and chemistry across the field. [SIMON DORADO | Off My Frame]

The Chipley Tigers are entering the 2025 football season with a veteran roster and a shift in personnel, guided by fifth-year head coach Marcus Buchanan.

With 17 seniors and 30 upperclassmen, the Tigers bring one of the most experienced lineups in the region. The returning players have emphasized offseason conditioning, particularly in the weight room.

“It’s been a culture shift,” said senior Malik Henderson. “We’ve hit the weight room harder than we have in the past three or four years.”

Buchanan acknowledged the physical growth of the team but emphasized that strength alone is not the defining factor for success.

“This is definitely the strongest team we’ve had here,” Buchanan said. “But just because you can bench 300 pounds doesn’t make you a good football player. What does is your ability to play hard and your toughness.”

The coaching staff anticipates strong performance from the offensive and defensive lines.

“I’ll be honest with you, I think up front, on both sides of the ball, we have a chance to really control the line of scrimmage,” Buchanan said. “And that’s how you win high school football games.”

The offensive line returns four of five starters, all seniors. According to lineman Hill Holley, the group developed chemistry during the 2024 season.

“We went a long way, took a lot of snaps together,” Holley said. “We know the chemistry is there, and we just hold each other accountable.”

The Tigers also return depth at the skill positions. Senior running back Jacobe McKinnie is expected to lead the ground game, while wide receiver Zak Nelson returns to the passing rotation.

This offseason, transfer quarterback Caiden Coltrane joined the program, which allowed Henderson to return to wide receiver.

“Kaiden at quarterback, I think he was probably one of the biggest upgrades we’ve had this offseason,” Henderson said. “He came in, bought into what we’re doing, and he works hard.”

As the 2025 season approaches, Buchanan stated the team’s primary focus will be maintaining discipline and avoiding complacency.

“The main thing we’re going to have to battle is complacency, people thinking we’ve arrived,” Buchanan said. “We’ve got a long way to go.”

Chipley will host Walton in a preseason Kickoff Classic on August 15. The regular season begins August 22 with a road game at North Florida Christian.