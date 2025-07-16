Washington County school district earns ‘B’ grade in state rankings

The Florida Department of Education released the 2024–2025 school grades, and Washington County School District was officially elevated to a 'B.’ They also received the honor of being number one in the state for growth in total points this year.

The Florida Department of Education released the 2024–2025 school grades, and Washington County School District was officially elevated to a ‘B.’ They also received the honor of being number one in the state for growth in total points this year. This reflected the hard work of students, teachers, and staff across the district.

Each year, students participate in the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST) exams. Last year, the district scored 656 points. This year, that number rose to 735 — a 79-point increase overall.

“It was a huge accomplishment,” said Superintendent Thomas Register. “I think we have some of the best teachers and the best students. We just had to switch our focus to the data.”

One example is Vernon Middle School, which jumped from a ‘D’ last year to a ‘B’ this year — gaining 146 points. The superintendent said the improvement was due to a district-wide focus on boosting school grades and encouraging strong engagement from students, parents, and educators.

“We pressed in, and everyone responded,” Register said. “That’s why we saw such a significant improvement.”

In addition to the academic recognition, the improved grades come with some benefits. Schools that showed marked improvement — including Chipley High School, which rose from a ‘C’ to a ‘B’ — will receive additional state funding to support continued progress.

Taylor emphasized that the district is not resting on its success. With 61% of total possible points earned this year, Washington County is just 3% shy of earning an ‘A’ rating.

“There’s no looking back,” said Taylor. “We have to improve. Washington County School District will put out the best educational product in this area, and we’re going to strive every day until we get there. When someone’s looking for the best educational experience for their child, it’s going to be right here in Washington County.”