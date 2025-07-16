Chipley Council considers reserved parking proposal for downtown businesses

Chipley local businesses are asking the Chipley City Council the opportunity to lease parking spaces to afford its patrons parking.

Downtown business owners are seeking relief from ongoing parking challenges, prompting a request to the Chipley City Council during its regular meeting Tuesday evening.

Jeanette Rathburn, owner of Purradise City, a sensory-friendly boutique located at 1333 S Railroad Avenue, appeared before the council to advocate for the ability to lease dedicated parking spaces for her business and three neighboring establishments: The Mug on Main, Bella Salon, and the newly acquired Sister’s Sweets location.

Rathburn proposed a lease agreement that would allow each business to reserve two parking spaces directly in front of their storefronts, totaling eight designated spots. As part of the plan, the business owners would cover the cost of signage to mark the spaces as reserved for their respective establishments.

The request, Rathburn said, stems from an ongoing parking strain caused by Chipley Station employees and vendors, including food truck operators, occupying the limited shared parking lot. She emphasized that her clientele often includes young people with special needs, and proximity to the entrance is essential for accessibility and comfort.

“My business is designed specifically to serve individuals who require accommodations,” Rathburn told the council. “When those closer spaces are filled, it creates a real barrier to access for the very people we’re trying to serve.”

While council members acknowledged the concern and expressed appreciation for the initiative, they opted to delay any formal action. Instead, the council agreed that a conversation with the owners of Chipley Station would be necessary before moving forward with any decision or policy change.

The proposal will likely return to the agenda at a future meeting after further discussions with stakeholders in the area are held.