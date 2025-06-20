Chipley Gears Up for Panhandle Watermelon Festival

A watermelon-themed float representing the City of Chipley makes its way through downtown during the 2024 Panhandle Watermelon Festival parade. The event drew large crowds and highlighted community pride as organizers now prepare for the 69th Annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival, set for June 20–21, 2025.

Final preparations are underway for the annual Panhandle Watermelon Festival, and local officials are working to ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend for attendees.

The Chipley Police Department has announced it will provide on-site security throughout the event, while Washington County EMS will be present to assist with any medical emergencies.

The popular two-day festival, which draws visitors from across the region, is free to attend, thanks to the support of generous sponsors.

Festivities begin with gates opening at 5:00 p.m.. At that time, attendees may begin setting up chairs for the evening’s events. Coolers will not be permitted on-site, but food and beverages will be available for purchase (cash only) from the Chipley Fire Department.

Saturday features a full day of activities and entertainment. Lineup for the event will begin at 9am. Pre registration for the car show and hot trot is live now on the panhandle watermelon festivals website. The car show begins at 8am at FPTC. There will be free watermelon given out at the ag center where the vendors will be set up. The watermelon auction will begin at noon and music will be performed at 10:45am by the Thompson band and again at 1:30 by Paul Overstreet and Scotty Emerick

To accommodate the large crowd expected, Chipley Police will assist with parking and traffic control. Parking locations are as follows: Main Parking: Jim Trawick Park; Handicap Parking: Rustin Drive; Overflow Parking: Chipley High School Stadium (North Railroad Avenue).

Organizers encourage attendees to plan ahead, arrive early, and enjoy a family-friendly weekend celebrating community and tradition in the heart of Washington County.