Financial abuse of seniors: How can we stop it?

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

Anxiety often accompanies the process of ensuring proper care for aging relatives, but most do not anticipate the possibility of financial exploitation. For one local family, that fear became a harsh reality.

In November 2023, Trista McGlamery received a troubling call just before Thanksgiving: her aunt, Camille McGlamery, had been abandoned in her home with only a single change of clothes, no money, and no key to her house. Distressed by the situation, Trista assumed legal guardianship of her aunt in March to ensure her safety and well being.

That was not the end of the family’s ordeal. Trista also discovered troubling financial irregularities involving her grandmother, Josephine McGlamery. A retired teacher with 42 years of service to the Washington County School District, who also worked at Chipley Walmart until the age of 92, Josephine had spent a lifetime earning the security she deserved. Yet as she fought cancer, her finances were being manipulated — diverted away from her care and her long-time home, which was at risk of being lost.

The McGlamerys’ experience is a troubling example of elder financial abuse, a crime that is both underreported and increasingly common. Perpetrators are often those who hold positions of trust, making it difficult for victims to recognize and report exploitation. Too often, fear, shame, or emotional attachment to the abuser prevents seniors from seeking help. “It’s usually someone you know, a family member, friends, or caregiver. There is a culture of shame.” Trista expressed.

Trista recommends that family members and friends remain vigilant for signs of financial abuse — such as sudden changes in financial accounts, missing belongings, unexplained debts, or abrupt modifications to legal documents — and encourage reporting any suspicious activity. “Be transparent amongst your family and be in a trusted relationship with the elder.” Trista advised, “Make sure that all parties are aware of medical treatment and you should always let medical providers and financial institutions so they are aware and can flag concerning purchases.”

As the McGlamery family’s story demonstrates, protecting older adults requires proactive oversight, timely intervention, and public awareness to ensure they can live with dignity and financial security.