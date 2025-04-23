CHS Band Boosters to hold fundraising jazz concert 

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

The Chipley High School Band Boosters are preparing for their upcoming fundraising event, the 1st Annual Tiger Band Rhythm for a Reason, scheduled for Saturday, May 3, at the Washington County Agricultural Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m., with the concert beginning at 6 p.m.

The event is part of the boosters’ efforts to raise funds for new band uniforms, which are planned for the 2026–2027 football season. According to Band Booster President Jennifer Tompkins, the expected cost of the uniforms is between $50,000 and $75,000.

The evening will feature a performance by the Chipley High School Jazz Band, along with a dinner served by band students. The meal will include bourbon chicken over rice, green beans, cornbread, and king cake for dessert.

A silent auction will also take place during the event, with items already donated including a Weber Grill, Bayou Fryer, and a fishing trip. The boosters are continuing to accept additional donations for the auction.

General admission tickets are priced at $50, while a VIP table for six is available for $400. Tickets can be purchased online at chipleybandboosters.ludus.com, at BJ’s Grill, or through a Band Booster Executive Board Member.

For more information about the event or to make a donation, community members are encouraged to contact Jennifer Tompkins or other booster representatives.