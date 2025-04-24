Vernon JROTC holds 2025 drive

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

The Vernon High School JROTC program has kicked off a fundraising campaign aimed at supporting the purchase of new equipment and covering essential program expenses. Each cadet has been assigned a fundraising goal, and the program is seeking support from the community through donations and social media shares. Organizers emphasize that community contributions are crucial to the continued success and growth of the JROTC program. As of press time Vernon JROTC has raised $1,560 and has just 12 days left to reach their goal of $5,000. Supporters can find more information on their Facebook page Vernon Army JROTC.



