Vernon comes together for Yates family

HANNAH COLLINS | The News

The Vernon community will come together on Saturday, April 26, in a show of support for Brett Yates, a local man who is currently battling grade 4 glioblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. The fundraiser, to be held at the sports complex across from the middle and high school, will be more than just a way to raise money for Brett’s medical expenses—it will be a celebration of community, compassion, and hope.

Brett’s journey began unexpectedly on Valentine’s Day, when he was rushed to the emergency room in Panama City after suffering severe headaches. He was later be transferred to HCA in Pensacola, where surgeons removed as much of the tumor as possible on February 18. While glioblastoma is considered terminal—with only 5% of patients surviving more than five years—Brett’s outlook remains strong.

“Brett is recovering and doing well,” said his wife Rachel Yates, a teacher at Vernon Elementary. “He is making changes to his diet and lifestyle, doing everything he can to fight this. He believes this path was chosen by the Lord, and it has helped him live with purpose, not for worldly things.”

Rachel and Brett have been married for 17 years and are raising three children: Laura (13), Cash (10), and Kenna (9).

The event, organized by longtime family friend Jennifer Musholt, will feature something for everyone: a silent auction, a small car show, bouncy houses, live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., door prizes, and a hearty serving of community spirit. Attendees will pay for plates of food, toss beanbags in corn hole games, and enjoy fresh kettle corn courtesy of CB Kettle Corn.

“It is a fundraiser, but it is bringing the community together to help one of our own,” said David Musholt, a friend of the family for more than 30 years. “They have always been there to help me and this will be an opportunity to give back. I wish it wasn’t this way, but it is the right thing to do.”

Saturday’s event will not only raise critical funds—it will lift spirits. In a town like Vernon, where neighbors become family, support like this speaks volumes. As the live music plays and kids bounce with joy, it will be clear that this is more than a fundraiser—it will be a reminder that no one fights alone.